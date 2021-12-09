Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYK. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $46,188,409,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 7,307.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,814,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,566 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Liberty Global by 336.3% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,696,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,967 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Liberty Global by 141.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,076,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Liberty Global by 80.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,035,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,039,000 after acquiring an additional 910,160 shares during the last quarter. 54.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

