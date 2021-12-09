Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 27,071 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,047 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 27,071 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 363.6% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXPI stock opened at $228.09 on Thursday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $152.93 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day moving average of $207.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NXPI. Argus began coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

