Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the third quarter valued at $206,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HEICO by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

HEI opened at $145.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.81. HEICO Co. has a 12 month low of $115.57 and a 12 month high of $151.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEI. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

