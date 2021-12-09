Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Holdings Lowered by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 889.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 69,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 62,140 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $716,000. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $288,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 41,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Entergy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $105.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.61.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.