Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 692,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,368,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,500 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 478,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 57,191 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 208,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 274.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 119,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,124,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 674,356 shares during the last quarter. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.70. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 136.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.35%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

