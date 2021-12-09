Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PHO. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Shares of PHO opened at $59.84 on Thursday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $44.84 and a 12-month high of $60.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.019 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

