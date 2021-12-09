Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $259,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XLSR opened at $47.59 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47.

