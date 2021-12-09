Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases 796 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 796 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $116.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.50.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

