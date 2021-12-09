Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 172,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TLT stock opened at $148.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $146.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.45. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $133.19 and a 12-month high of $159.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.184 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.