Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,291,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583,732 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,065,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,573,000 after acquiring an additional 440,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,959,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,200,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,289,000 after acquiring an additional 267,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,352,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,159,000 after buying an additional 1,495,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Xcel Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Sunday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.63.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.11 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $72.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be given a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

