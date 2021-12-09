Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,625,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 23.5% during the third quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 76,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,585 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 118.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 11,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000.

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,850,559.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 708,614 shares of company stock worth $37,652,328. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $40.52 on Thursday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.14.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $74.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

