Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. McNamara Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $100,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,022 shares of company stock valued at $519,525 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.11.

NYSE:CLH opened at $102.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $100.50. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.65 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

