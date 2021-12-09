DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stake Lessened by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,450,000 after buying an additional 10,000,000 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,986,000 after buying an additional 9,252,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,960,000 after buying an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth $241,361,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,146,000 after buying an additional 3,696,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 56,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $3,355,248.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,908,639 shares of company stock valued at $101,654,679 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $33.38 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

