Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 219.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,149 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Suncor Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

SU opened at $24.78 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.71.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Further Reading: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.