Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys Shares of 6,050 Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Colfax during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 18.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Colfax from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.86.

In other Colfax news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 6,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $336,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 39,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $2,020,604.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 215,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,261 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Colfax Co. has a twelve month low of $34.94 and a twelve month high of $54.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.84.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. Colfax had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $965.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Colfax’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

