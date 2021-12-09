Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 24 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Netflix by 0.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,354 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 4,657 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $628.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $278.21 billion, a PE ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $649.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $575.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $478.54 and a 1-year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $11,231,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $740.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

