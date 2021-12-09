The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Holdings Raised by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 137.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 16,626 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 130.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,045,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,694 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 507.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus cut shares of Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $470.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

