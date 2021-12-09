Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 4,868 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,868 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 568.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Airbnb by 145.5% in the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 25.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $186.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $118.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.46. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $206.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.45.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.29, for a total transaction of $4,032,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,073,021 shares of company stock valued at $196,011,703. 36.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

