Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 30,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NYCB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 550.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,461,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,921 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 3,237.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,695,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,095 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 16.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,189,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,190 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $22,369,000. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 49.4% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 5,048,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669,320 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $12.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $14.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 36.25% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $318.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.44.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

