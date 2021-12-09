Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 800%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on DGII shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.93.

In other Digi International news, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 5,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $119,342.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Digi International in the third quarter worth about $10,732,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 596,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after buying an additional 69,193 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digi International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 13.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 43,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 131.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

DGII opened at $23.65 on Monday. Digi International has a 12 month low of $16.33 and a 12 month high of $25.63. The firm has a market cap of $813.68 million, a PE ratio of 78.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.33.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products and Services, and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

