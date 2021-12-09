FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Middleby in a research note issued on Monday, December 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.56.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $817.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.44 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.75.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD opened at $183.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Middleby has a 1-year low of $123.93 and a 1-year high of $196.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Middleby by 410.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 190.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Middleby by 300.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Middleby during the second quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne acquired 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.09 per share, with a total value of $201,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

