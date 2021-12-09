FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Increased by Analyst

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 3.73% and a negative return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PLAY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $35.96 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day moving average is $37.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.26 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a twelve month low of $23.96 and a twelve month high of $51.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $361,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 268.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,238,000 after acquiring an additional 165,753 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the second quarter worth $504,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 277.7% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 104,341.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,533 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.