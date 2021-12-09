Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its position in Ameren by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ameren by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $86.79 on Thursday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.60.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.59%.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.