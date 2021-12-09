Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 168.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,017,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,231,535,000 after buying an additional 754,213 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,299,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,739,075,000 after buying an additional 829,887 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 28,961,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,313,000 after buying an additional 10,499,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,915,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,505,514,000 after buying an additional 1,244,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,765,000 after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares in the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD opened at $69.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $68.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.60.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

