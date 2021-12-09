Mark Douglas Smith Sells 417 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
