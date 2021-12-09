Mark Douglas Smith Sells 417 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.30, for a total transaction of $50,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The company had revenue of $838.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $778,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 906,761 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,353 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 77,014 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

