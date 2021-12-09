Bertrand Velge Buys 96,923 Shares of LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Director Bertrand Velge acquired 96,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $62,999.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bertrand Velge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 7th, Bertrand Velge purchased 25,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $113,500.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Bertrand Velge purchased 110,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $430,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $149.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.69. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.29.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

LFMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of LifeMD from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFMD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of LifeMD by 500.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeMD during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LifeMD Company Profile

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

