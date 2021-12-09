Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Buys $54,751.50 in Stock

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) President Gerald A. Michaud acquired 3,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $54,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.47 on Thursday. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.99. The firm has a market cap of $336.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The investment management company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 52.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several research firms have commented on HRZN. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,214 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

