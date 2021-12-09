Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $825,000. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of LLY opened at $244.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $153.68 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 51.83%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.