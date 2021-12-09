Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,950 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STWD. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $24.79 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.61.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.75%.

STWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

