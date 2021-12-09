Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:OWL)

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report released on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Blue Owl Capital’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OWL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $15.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.46. Blue Owl Capital has a 52-week low of $9.35 and a 52-week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Claudia A. Holz acquired 20,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.60 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 2,289,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $35,254,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,738,024 shares of company stock worth $42,222,925.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

