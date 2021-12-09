TotalEnergies (TTE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2021 – TotalEnergies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “TotalEnergies is gaining from new startups, improvement in hydrocarbon prices, well-spread LNG assets and an expanding upstream portfolio that has exposure to fast-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. The company continues to streamline its portfolio through acquisitions and divestiture of non-core assets. TotalEnergies is making regular investments to expand renewable operation and strives to achieve net-zero emission by 2050. Year-to-date, shares of TotalEnergies have outperformed the industry. Yet, the company’s profitability can be impacted by unplanned outages and natural decline in fields. It remains exposed to acquisition-related risks as these assets contribute a sizeable volume to production. It has operations in some politically-troubled regions and competition might affect profitability.”

12/3/2021 – TotalEnergies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

11/30/2021 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating.

11/29/2021 – TotalEnergies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/15/2021 – TotalEnergies was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/9/2021 – TotalEnergies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/12/2021 – TotalEnergies had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

10/11/2021 – TotalEnergies had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

NYSE:TTE opened at $50.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.54 and its 200-day moving average is $46.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $40.33 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.91.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.7843 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TotalEnergies stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

