FY2021 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the conglomerate will earn $9.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.17. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.75 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.86.

NYSE:CSL opened at $242.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.80.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

