Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 618,131 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 440,599 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 319,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 11.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 114,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period.

Shares of GRX opened at $12.98 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

