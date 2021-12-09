Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases Shares of 2,326 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 141.8% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 51.1% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $75.37 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98.

