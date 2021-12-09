Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Increases Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,139,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,693,000 after buying an additional 6,306 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 902,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,490,000 after buying an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,924,000 after buying an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,382,000 after buying an additional 113,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 358,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,423,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $168.75 on Thursday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $171.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $166.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.28.

