Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Purchases 132 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 77.1% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $112.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.08. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $112.31.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.