Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $126,000 Position in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHO) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management owned 0.07% of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 18,813 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 770.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 331.1% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 38,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Etho Climate Leadership US ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period.

Etho Climate Leadership US ETF stock opened at $63.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.43. Etho Climate Leadership US ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $66.43.

