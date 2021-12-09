Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) to post ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.19). Everbridge reported earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 733.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.11. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EVBG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Everbridge in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total transaction of $196,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.01, for a total transaction of $196,862.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,439 shares of company stock worth $9,025,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 119.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Everbridge by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 646,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,036,000 after buying an additional 91,356 shares during the period. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC grew its position in Everbridge by 30.5% during the second quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC now owns 482,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,592,000 after buying an additional 112,707 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge by 15.7% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 6.6% during the second quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 25,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period.

Everbridge stock opened at $120.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $103.28 and a twelve month high of $178.98.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.