Pacer Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,397,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,740,000 after buying an additional 81,221 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 33.6% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after acquiring an additional 732,833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at $125,697,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 68,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,677,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,572,000 after acquiring an additional 145,940 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp stock opened at $50.24 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.51 and a beta of 1.17. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $127.29 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAMP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.10.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

