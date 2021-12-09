Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 51,200 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 156,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SLM were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SLM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the second quarter worth $711,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in shares of SLM by 255.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 24,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 17,582 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upped their price objective on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of SLM opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.28. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 12.36%.

SLM declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.