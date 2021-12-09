Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 63.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 99,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 56,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 1.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

UDR stock opened at $59.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 295.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.22. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $59.44.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 725.04%.

UDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on UDR from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

