Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,815 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 140.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 29,008 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 56.5% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 146,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,051,000 after purchasing an additional 52,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $58.15 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.10 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $197.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.27 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.