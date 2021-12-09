Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,420 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $388,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,682,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, CEO William Bradley Southern bought 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.24 per share, for a total transaction of $359,734.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LPX. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.72. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 101.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 5.10%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.