Financial Analysis: First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) versus Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for First Solar and Qorvo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Solar 2 12 7 0 2.24 Qorvo 0 10 11 0 2.52

First Solar presently has a consensus price target of $107.72, suggesting a potential upside of 6.96%. Qorvo has a consensus price target of $202.19, suggesting a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Qorvo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Qorvo is more favorable than First Solar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Solar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Qorvo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Solar has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qorvo has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Solar and Qorvo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Solar $2.71 billion 3.95 $398.36 million $4.23 23.81 Qorvo $4.02 billion 4.43 $733.61 million $9.69 16.65

Qorvo has higher revenue and earnings than First Solar. Qorvo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Solar and Qorvo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Solar 17.26% 7.94% 6.31% Qorvo 24.37% 28.16% 17.91%

Summary

Qorvo beats First Solar on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc. engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things. The Infrastructure & Defense Products segment is involved in supplying of RF, system-on-a-chip and power management solutions for applications in wireless infrastructure, defense, Wi-Fi, smart home, automotive, and Internet of things. The firm’s products include amplifiers, control products, discrete transistors, filters & duplexers, frequency converters & sources, integrated products, optical components, passives, power management products, switches, and wireless connectivity products. The company was founded on December 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

