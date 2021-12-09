Analyzing Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Arkema and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 1 7 6 0 2.36 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 5 7 0 2.27

Arkema presently has a consensus target price of $123.36, indicating a potential downside of 10.82%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Arkema is more favorable than A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arkema and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.18 $379.24 million $19.00 7.28 A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $39.74 billion 1.63 $2.85 billion $3.44 4.71

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Arkema. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arkema, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 13.82% 14.22% 6.97% A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 24.11% 38.47% 22.25%

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Arkema pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S pays out 4.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Arkema has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Arkema on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

