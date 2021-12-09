Analysts Expect Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Electric Last Mile Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELMS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Electric Last Mile Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the lowest is ($0.29). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Electric Last Mile Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Electric Last Mile Solutions by 2,317.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Electric Last Mile Solutions in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electric Last Mile Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 54.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electric Last Mile Solutions stock opened at $7.42 on Monday. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.43 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Electric Last Mile Solutions Company Profile

Electric Last Mile, Inc designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

