iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cim LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 42,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 30.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.42 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $59.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.