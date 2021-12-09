Bridgeworth LLC Has $7.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $175.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $175.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $152.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.81.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

