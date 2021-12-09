Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 2,680 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,755 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262,434 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.26. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $56.48 and a 1 year high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

