Comparing AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get AutoWeb alerts:

AutoWeb has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Moxian has a beta of 3.21, indicating that its stock price is 221% more volatile than the S&P 500.

19.7% of AutoWeb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of Moxian shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of AutoWeb shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.7% of Moxian shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AutoWeb and Moxian’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.57 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -10.73 Moxian $950,000.00 92.64 $70,000.00 N/A N/A

Moxian has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Moxian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for AutoWeb and Moxian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 1 0 2.50 Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A

AutoWeb presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.34%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Moxian.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Moxian on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AutoWeb Company Profile

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for AutoWeb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoWeb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.